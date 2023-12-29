Getting Answers
Texarkana police searching for missing teens who left home after arguments with parents

Kirbi Curtis and Addison Ryan, both 15(TTPD)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of two teenagers.

TTPD took to social media to make a post about the missing girls:

We need your help finding two teenage girls who ran away from home last night. We are very concerned about their safety...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Thursday, December 28, 2023

The post states:

We need your help finding two teenage girls who ran away from home last night. We are very concerned about their safety because of letters that they left for their families.

Kirbi Curtis and Addison Ryan, both 15 years old, snuck out of Addison’s house in the Pleasant Grove area together around midnight last night. Apparently, this is the result of arguments that each of them had with their parents earlier this week.

If you know where Kirbi and Addison are, please call us at 903-798-3116 (or 903-798-3876 afterhours).

SFD and medical professional urge fireworks safety ahead of New Year's celebrations