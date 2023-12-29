Shreveport attorney analyzes La. Supreme Court’s decision to deny Whitehorn’s appeal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new runoff election is set to be held for Caddo sheriff, after the La. Supreme Court denied Henry Whitehorn’s appeal.

The Supreme Court agreed with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal that the new election should be held due to irregularities in the Nov. 18 race. The vote was divided, with two justices wanting to hear Whitehorn’s appeal, two writing in favor of the denial, and another recused.

The new election between Whitehorn and John Nickelson will likely be held March 23. Attorney Royal Alexander joined KSLA on Friday, Dec. 29 to breakdown the court’s decision.

