SFD, doctor urge fireworks safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The week between Christmas and New Year’s tends to be busy at emergency rooms and hospitals.

Fireworks can be a large part of the New Year’s fun but can be dangerous if used irresponsibly.

When it comes to fireworks, a Shreveport fire prevention officer says the safest way to enjoy them is by going to a professional or commercial show. But if you plan to light up the sky from home, he recommends buying from a licensed stand and reading the labels.

“In terms of dryness, we have had kind of wet conditions here recently, so that helps us. But you should always have a bucket of water or water hose nearby just in case there are some smoldering embers with that firework after it discharges,” Jeffery White warned.

The Shreveport Fire Department told KSLA News 12 they have medic units and ambulances stationed across the city at all times and are prepared if something goes wrong.

“Make sure you are not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol if you’re cooking, grilling [and] certainly if you’re discharging fireworks. Make sure you have a sober mind, make sure you are responsible when doing it to prevent those fire incidents,” White emphasized.

Dr. Richard Jacobson, the emergency medical director at Willis-Knighton Pierremont, says they see a lot of fireworks related hand injuries.

“The biggest problem we see with fireworks is burn injuries, obviously, but the second is blast injuries,” Jacobson said. “The biggest thing you can do to prevent blast injuries is do not ever light a firework in your hand. Do not throw them. Your hands need to be away from any ignition of a firework.”

Also, keep in mind that not all injuries require immediate medical attention.

“If you get a small burn, you treat it with local wound care at home. Bacitracin would be the ointment that we prefer. Neosporin would be second,” Jacobson said.

