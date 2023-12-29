Natchitoches police searching for missing 62-year-old

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Police in Natchitoches are on the lookout for a woman that has been missing for almost two weeks.

Family members contacted police on Dec. 26 to report that Lori Jenkins, 62, had been missing since Dec. 18.

She is 5′8″”, 125 pounds and may be driving a black 2015 Ford Escape with plate number 720GCK.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.