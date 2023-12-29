Getting Answers
Natchitoches police searching for missing 62-year-old

MISSING: Lori Jenkins
MISSING: Lori Jenkins(Natchitoches Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Police in Natchitoches are on the lookout for a woman that has been missing for almost two weeks.

Family members contacted police on Dec. 26 to report that Lori Jenkins, 62, had been missing since Dec. 18.

She is 5′8″”, 125 pounds and may be driving a black 2015 Ford Escape with plate number 720GCK.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

