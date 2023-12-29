Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Maine Secretary of State on removing Trump from ballot

Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's primary ballots, just a week after Colorado's Supreme Court ruled he cannot appear on theirs.(CNN)
By Leah Vredenbregt and Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former President Donald Trump is disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot after Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removed him, citing the Constitution’s insurrection clause.

Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the decision after voters brought a series of challenges over his qualifications for office. Under state law, voters can challenge a candidate’s qualifications for office, leading to a public hearing to make a determination.

Bellows said she found he violated his oath of office because he engaged in an insurrection.

“My sole obligation is to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law,” Bellows said. “The weight of evidence presented in the hearing made it clear that Mr. Trump was aware of the tinder laid by a multi-month effort to date legitimize the election of 2020, and then on January 6, chose to light the match.”

Secretary Bellows said Trump violated section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which does not allow anyone who swore an oath to support the Constitution, and then “engaged in insurrection” against it, from holding office.

“The weight of evidence presented to me at the hearing demonstrated that the insurrection on January 6, 2021, happened at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of the former outgoing president, Mr. Trump,” Bellows said.

Some officials say the state is getting ahead of legal proceedings that are already under way. Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) said in part, “We are a nation of laws, therefore until he is actually found guilty of the crime of insurrection, he should be allowed on the ballot.”

The Trump campaign said in a statement it will appeal Bellows’ decision to Maine’s courts.

Bellows has suspended her decision until the courts rule.

For the second time this month, former President Donald Trump has been removed from a state’s primary presidential election ballot. Colorado’s Supreme Court voted unanimously to remove him from the primary ballot on December 19.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule whether Trump appears on ballots in Maine and elsewhere, as other states consider whether to keep the former president on their ballots.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash with 18-wheeler
Caddo man dies in collision with 18-wheeler
Louisiana Supreme Court
Secretary of State confirms new election date in Caddo sheriff race after Supreme Court refuses to hear case
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Two teen girls were found safe after going missing in Texarkana.
Texarkana police: Two missing girls found safe
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot

Latest News

Police lights
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
MISSING: Lori Jenkins
Natchitoches police searching for missing 62-year-old
TikTok food influencer Keith Lee ranked New Orleans as his #1 stop on his 2023 five-month fall...
TikTok foodie Keith Lee ranks New Orleans as #1 stop on most recent tour
How one TikTok review put Kajunlicious Food Therapy on the map
How one TikTok review put New Orleans' Kajunlicious Food Therapy on the map