Cold front arrives to kick off the new year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker arrives just as 2024 begins. A cold front coming Sunday night will bring only limited rain with it, but expect a cool down as we head into the first week of January. More rain is possible later next week.

We’ll see skies begin to clear a bit this evening. Overnight expect a cold one with temperatures again falling to near or below freezing.

The weekend starts off with sunny skies Saturday. Temperatures will warm back up a little after our cold start with afternoon highs near 60.

On Sunday clouds will start moving back in but we will see a mild wrap up to 2023. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s for highs. Your New Year’s Eve evening is looking cool, but mostly quiet through midnight with temperatures falling through the 50s and back into the upper 40s. Some showers are possible starting shortly after midnight as our next cold front pushes through.

New Year’s Day is looking cool, but also sunny and dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s for highs.

We’ll stay mostly in the low to mid 50s through the rest of the week with some cold mornings in the 30s. More showers are possible on Wednesday and again on Friday.

Have a great weekend!

--Jeff

