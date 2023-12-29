CHRISTUS St. Michael, SWEPCO recognized by Workforce Solutions

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas has named CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System as 2023 Large Employer of the Year in northeast Texas.

There are about 2000 employees working at the hospital.

Director of Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Bart Spivey said there are twenty-eight workforce boards across Texas and CHRISTUS St. Michael was ranked third statewide for the honor.

“The nomination focuses on a few areas, their partnership with the workforce system, their efforts to support their existent workforce, their existent employees’ efforts to support future employees of students in the region and then their support of the community as a whole,” explained Spivey.

President of CHRISTUS St. Michael Jason Adams looks forward to the future.

“As Christus St. Michael continues to invest in the local economy with new facilities and new job opportunities, we look forward to working with Northeast Texas Workforce Solutions as we have for many years,” said Adams.

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas also recognized AEP SWEPCO as 2023 Employee of Excellence.

“We strive to create a workplace culture that brings out the best in our employees. We are incredibly grateful for this recognition from TWC,” said SWEPCO personnel Jennifer Harland.

“They are great partners for the workforce system. We are very lucky to have partners like Christus and SWEPCO in our region, and we will continue to support them and their efforts,” said Spivey.

