1 injured during major wreck in Haughton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Haughton Friday afternoon (Dec. 29).
The collision between a vehicle and motorcycle happened just before 2 p.m. on US Hwy 80 at Forest Hill Blvd. An injured person was transported to Ochsner Health.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.
