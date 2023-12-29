Getting Answers
1 injured during major wreck in Haughton

By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Haughton Friday afternoon (Dec. 29).

The collision between a vehicle and motorcycle happened just before 2 p.m. on US Hwy 80 at Forest Hill Blvd. An injured person was transported to Ochsner Health.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.

Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates to come.

