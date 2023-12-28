Getting Answers
Warmer to close out 2023

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Partly cloudy skies across the ArkLaTex today with northerly flow making it feel real brisk outside. Temperatures struggled to rise to the 50-degree mark this afternoon. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-20s and low-30s once again with mainly clear skies. Widespread frost is likely.

Friday looks mostly sunny with continued cool with temperatures in the low to mid-50s for highs.

The New Year’s weekend looks quiet and briefly warmer. Saturday looks sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Sunday looks warmer, but some clouds will move back in. Highs will reach the mid-60s. A cold front will arrive as 2023 ends and the new year begins. Some showers may accompany the front Sunday night, but rain looks like it will be fairly limited. Cool, dry, and quiet weather is expected for the first couple of days of 2024. Highs will be mostly in the low 50s early next week. Rain chances may return by midweek.

