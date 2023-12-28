Senior Focus: Tips for starting an exercise program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Millions of Americans in different stages of life make fitness part of their New Year’s resolutions.

Jessi Dodson, of The Glen Retirement System, sat down with KSLA on Thursday (Dec. 28) to share tips on how senior citizens can begin a safe exercise regimen.

TOPICS DISCUSSED:

Why it’s never too late to start exercising

Things to keep in mind before working out

Types of exercises to consider

Safety considerations

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.