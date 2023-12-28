Getting Answers
Senior Focus: Tips for starting an exercise program

Elderly folks practice mobility exercises.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Millions of Americans in different stages of life make fitness part of their New Year’s resolutions.

Jessi Dodson, of The Glen Retirement System, sat down with KSLA on Thursday (Dec. 28) to share tips on how senior citizens can begin a safe exercise regimen.

TOPICS DISCUSSED:

  • Why it’s never too late to start exercising
  • Things to keep in mind before working out
  • Types of exercises to consider
  • Safety considerations

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Senior Focus: Starting an exercise program
