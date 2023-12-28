Grambling State working with Bossier Schools to pilot Call Me MISTER program

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier School District is partnering with Grambling State University to help pilot the Call Me MISTER program in the parish’s public schools in an effort to increase the pool of male teachers of color in local schools.

Dr. Tracey Burrell, recruitment and retention supervisor for Bossier Schools, joined KSLA live Thursday (Dec. 28) to tell us more about the effort, the need for the program, how it works and how someone can get involved. Burrell also discussed the benefits of having a more diverse staff in our local schools.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

The MISTER in Call Me MISTER stands for Mentors Instruct Students Toward Effective Role Models. It’s a program started more than 20 years ago that’s geared toward helping gain more teachers with diverse backgrounds, such as Black males. The program is offered at Grambling State, among other schools.

Last year, Grambling State received $2 million in federal funding for the Call Me MISTER program. The program director said the money would be used for scholarships, preferred housing and professional development with the goal of encouraging Black men to become teachers.

In America, less than 2% of African-American men are educators.

After graduation, students must start their careers in critical need schools.

RELATED COVERAGE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.