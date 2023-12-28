Caddo man dies in collision with 18-wheeler

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man died in a collision early Thursday morning (Dec. 28) in Greenwood.

The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 71-year-old Gerald Wayne Carrothers, of the 3000 block of Boone Street in Shreveport.

Carrothers’ eastbound vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler entering the 8000 block of Greenwood Road just after 5 a.m., the coroner’s office reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The crash is being investigated by Greenwood police.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.