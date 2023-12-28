Getting Answers
Caddo man dies in collision with 18-wheeler

.
.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man died in a collision early Thursday morning (Dec. 28) in Greenwood.

The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 71-year-old Gerald Wayne Carrothers, of the 3000 block of Boone Street in Shreveport.

Carrothers’ eastbound vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler entering the 8000 block of Greenwood Road just after 5 a.m., the coroner’s office reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The crash is being investigated by Greenwood police.

