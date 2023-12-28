Getting Answers
Businesses reaping benefits after lights added to downtown Texarkana

The project added string lights to Broad Street and has given flare to the nightlife of Texarkana.
By Fred Gamble and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Main Street Texarkana recently completed its Broad Street Light project for Texarkana, Arkansas. Leaders say the project had been in the planning stage for over a year. The project has brought string lights to the Texarkana Arkansas Entertainment District.

Debbie Lyles is the owner of “Let There BE Gifts Design and Floral” on Broad Street in downtown Texarkana Arkansas. Debbie is pleased with the transformation of Broad Street at night.

“Because it draws attention to downtown and when you come down the street it just looks so festive and happy I think it is a wonderful move,” says Lyles.

“The downtown area is in the middle of a renaissance, there is a lot of nightlife in downtown as well with all that activity going on it makes sense to have something like the light project happening down here one of the practical purpose is it makes it very pedestrian friendly,” says Jamie Simmons, Main Street Texarkana.

Simmons said plans are underway to expand the project to West Broad Street on the Texas side of the city. Business owners like Debbie Lyles told us they are already reaping benefits from the project.

“Our business have been extremely busy both of us so I would think that part of it would have to do with the lights,” Lyles said regarding her business’ recent success.

Main Street Texarkana is a nonprofit organization that provides economic development with historic preservation to the downtown area.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

