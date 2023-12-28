Getting Answers
Briefly warmer and quiet as we wrap up 2023

By Jeff Castle
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will bounce back briefly for the last weekend of 2023. A cold front will arrive to ring in the new year with cooler weather returning by the start of next week. Only limited showers are expected with that next weather maker.

Today will be quiet, but chilly. Look for partly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 40s across the area.

We’ll be partly cloudy overnight with a light frost expected. Temperatures will dip in the low 30s again.

Friday looks mostly sunny and continued cool with temperatures in the low to mid 50s for highs.

The New Year’s weekend looks quiet and briefly warmer. Saturday looks sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Sunday looks warmer, but some clouds will move back in. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

A cold front will arrive as 2023 ends and the new year begins. Some showers may accompany the front Sunday night, but rain looks like it will be fairly limited.

Cool, dry and quiet weather is expected for the first couple of days of 2024. Highs will be mostly in the low 50s early next week. Rain chances may return again by midweek.

Have a great Thursday!

--Jeff

