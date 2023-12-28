Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

96-year-old handwrites 8,000 Christmas cards to military members

Mary Peterson, 96, has sent thousands of Christmas cards to members of the military who cannot make it home. (Source: KAKE, CNN, Family photos/Mary Peterson)
By Eli Higgins, KAKE
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) – A 96-year-old Kansas woman isn’t letting her age stop her from spreading holiday cheer in a big way.

For the last few years, Mary Peterson has hand written thousands of greeting cards and sent them to members of the military who cannot make it home to be with their families.

Peterson said the first year, she sent 7,000 Christmas cards. By this year, she increased her numbers to 8,000.

Since she started in 2020, Peterson has sent 24,000 cards to military members all around the world.

Peterson said when she was in high school, her older brother served overseas, and she wrote to him every single week.

Later, her husband fought in World War II, so she knows very well how lonely the holidays can be for people in the military.

“There’s so many heartaches and broken homes and people went to the service because it was something else for them to do. And they won’t hear from family because they’ve lost their connection,” Peterson said.

Thankfully, the community members help Peterson by donating thousands of blank holiday cards for her to write in. After she’s done filling them out, Peterson takes them to the Fort Riley base, where they then get sent out to active-duty members in different parts of the world.

Each card shares the same sweet message: “God bless you and keep you safe. That is my prayer for you. Grandma Mary, McPherson, Kansas.”

Peterson said she averages writing about 50 cards per day, which means she has to start mid-summer to get them done in time.

The 96-year-old said as long as God keeps her hand steady enough to write in beautiful cursive, she’ll never stop sending these letters.

“I hope that makes them realize that there’s somebody that still loves them and loves what they’re doing,” Peterson said.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Colder air on the way
Colder air on the way later today & tonight
SporTran making changes to bus routes, free fare program in 2024
What's next for Louisiana and La. House District 2?
Louisiana state Rep.-elect Steven Jackson discusses what’s next for state

Latest News

Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio...
Texas has arrested thousands on trespassing charges at the border. Illegal crossings are still high
.
Caddo man dies in collision with 18-wheeler
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing...
BlendJet recalls nearly 5 million blenders due to laceration hazards, dozens of injury reports
A South Carolina woman is celebrating her 109th birthday. (WACH)
Woman known for her sweet tooth celebrates her 109th birthday