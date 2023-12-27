Woman accused of assaulting Charlie Sheen pleads not guilty

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - In California, a woman accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Electra Schrock entered her plea in superior court to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

During the hearing, she could be seen from behind the door every now and then.

Her defense attorneys argue the case is being over-charged and should be a misdemeanor.

Schrock, who is a neighbor of Sheen’s, allegedly broke into his home on Dec. 20 and assaulted him.

She is being held on $75,000 bail. A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.