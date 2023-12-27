SporTran making changes to bus routes, free fare program in 2024

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Beginning Jan. 2, 2024, SporTran will be implementing changes to several fixed-bus routes, extending their zero fare program, expanding Shreveport’s Saturday service and growing service to several areas of Shreveport previously without a bus line.

These changes are based on responses gathered from SporTran’s Fall 2023 Community Feedback surveys which were collected from Sept. 15 until Oct. 1.

BUS ROUTES:

Route 1- Hearne Avenue: No changes to current route. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 2–Russell Road: Route has changes. Saturday service has been expanded!

Now Serving

North Hearne Avenue

North Market Corridor

Example: If you used to take Route 3-MLK to reach Forum Drive, you will now use Route 2-Russell Road.

Route 3-MLK*: Route has changes. Saturday service expanded.

Now Serving

Pete Harris Drive

Caddo Street

North Market Street from Caddo to Kansas City Avenue

Kansas City Avenue

Jack Wells Boulevard

Grimmett Drive

Barton Drive & Nelson Street

Continues to regular routes on North Market Street

*Please note: Route 3-MLK replaces Route 17-N. Market, which will be eliminated to avoid redundancies.

Route 4-E. 70th/LSUS: No changes to current route. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 5-East Bossier Loop: No changes to current route.

Route 7-Fairgrounds: Route has changes. Saturday service has been expanded!

Now Serving

Outbound Greenwood Road to Kennedy Drive

Kennedy Drive to Hollywood Avenue

Route 9-Highland: No changes to current route. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 10-Jewella: No changes to current route. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 11-Kings Highway: No changes to current route. Saturday service returns!

Route 12-Kingston Loop*: Route has changes. The changes to Route 12-Kingston Loop will expand SporTran’s current service area, adding public transit access to previously unserved locations! Saturday service has been expanded!

Now Serving

Wyngate Boulevard (Brand-new service!)

Woodlawn High School (Brand-new service!)

*Please note: TelePerformance will now be served by Route 24-Walker Road (previously known as “Route 24-West 70th/Southwest Transfer Hub”)

Route 13-Lakeshore Drive: No changes to current route. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 14-Line Avenue: No changes to current route. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 15-Linwood Avenue: No changes to current route. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 16-North Bossier Loop: Route has changes.

*Night and weekend service is no longer available on Route 16-North Bossier Loop.

Now Serving

John Wesley Boulevard

Barksdale Boulevard

Airline Drive

Route 17-North Market: Route eliminated. Now served by Route 3-MLK.

Route 20-Downtown Circulator: Route has changes. Saturday service has been expanded!

Now Serving:

Bally’s and Sam’s Town Casinos

Shreveport Government Plaza

Shreveport Convention Center

*Service from Route 30-Downtown Circulator into Bossier City decreases to once/hour. No Bossier service from Downtown Shreveport on Saturdays.

Route 21-Southwest Hub: No changes to current route. Service frequency increases from 6 minutes to 12 minutes. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 22-Southern Hills: No changes to current route. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 24-Walker Road (Previously “Route 24-W.70th/Southwest Transfer Hub”): Route has changes. Saturday service has been expanded!

Now Serving

TelePerformance

West Pines Road

West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop (Brand-new service!)

Buncombe Road

Walker Road

Southwood High School (Brand-new service!)

Route 25-West Shreveport: Route has changes. Saturday service has been expanded!

Now Serving

Pines Road to Bert Kouns Industrial Loop (Brand-new service!) to access the new Shreveport Water Department

West 70th Street to Buncombe Road (Brand-new service!)

North Pines Road from I-20 Now Serviced by SporTran OnDemand!

- Riders used to wait an hour for fixed-route bus service in the North Pines Road area.

- We are changing North Pines Road from fixed-route to OnDemand service so that community has access to free transit to their destination much faster.

Route 26-Youree Drive: No changes to current route. Saturday service has been expanded!

Route 29-South Bossier*: The South Bossier route will no longer be serviced by fixed-route buses.

Route 29-South Bossier will now be serviced exclusively by SporTran OnDemand

OnDemand service will be available in South Bossier during peak times only:

6 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

*Please note: Mobility passengers currently registered with and utilizing OnDemand ADA in South Bossier will continue to receive service. SporTran will not be accepting any new mobility/ADA applications from South Bossier residents.

All Alternative Routes 101-108: Saturday service in Shreveport is now covered by our expanded Saturday service levels added to individual routes. Alternative routes 101-108 will be eliminated to avoid redundancies.

More about expanded Saturday service –

When COVID-19 hit in March of 2020, transit agencies across the country, including SporTran, faced a public health emergency which caused them to limit the number of passengers per vehicle.

In addition, SporTran reduced Saturday service was reduced to limit the chance of infection for riders and staff.

Survey respondents requested that SporTran increase Saturday service in Shreveport and Bossier. They agreed that increased Saturdays will open up the cities for shopping, dining, entertainment, family and more.

Beginning January 2, 2024, Saturday service in Shreveport will be restored to pre-covid levels.

Full, pre-covid Saturday service will be restored to Routes: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, & 26

The new Saturday service in Shreveport will mimic the weekday routes for the above list. Alternative routes on Saturdays will be eliminated to avoid redundancies.

Due to budget constraints, Bossier City will not have night or weekend service in 2024

“We decided to undertake public surveys in 2023 because our riders have more insight than anyone into what SporTran does right and what we can do better,” said SporTran CEO Dinero Washington. “We were already contemplating efforts to make our service more robust; we knew we were on the right track after reading the public’s thoughts. Full Saturday service is back in Shreveport, and this is the first time in many years that we’ve expanded service into areas that have never had it before. That’s huge.”

Zero Fare –

In 2022, SporTran was awarded a federal grant to cover the cost of fare for riders through Dec. 31, 2023. The goal of the grant was to bring ridership back to public transit after passenger numbers across the nation fell during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since implementing zero fare, SporTran ridership has increased 353%, demonstrating how great the need for public transit is in Shreveport-Bossier.

A large number of SporTran’s Community Feedback Survey respondents asked for Zero Fare to continue. The expense of bus and OnDemand fare is a barrier to ridership for many. The survey requests for extended Zero Fare affirm comments from numerous community organizations who have seen a marked increase in access to their services and care with Zero Fare in place.

SporTran is pleased to announce that all bus, OnDemand, and OnDemand ADA rides will remain Zero Fare throughout 2024.

