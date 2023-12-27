Getting Answers
Ruston police search for suspect after church burglary

(r. nial bradshaw / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Ruston Police Department, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 Zion Hill Baptist Church located at 502 Lee Avenue was burglarized.

The pastor of the church told authorities that the burglar took two wireless microphones, a laptop, a cell phone, and money.

In addition to the stolen items, the pastor reported that the side door to the church and several doors inside were damaged.

Anyone with information on the break-in should contact RPD at (318) 255-4141.

