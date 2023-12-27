Plane traveling from Alexandria to Guatemala makes emergency landing in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A mechanical error caused an immigration flight to Guatemala to make an emergency landing at Chennault International Airport Wednesday morning.

The flight was traveling from an ICE facility at England Airpark, which is located at Alexandria International Airport. The plane departed Alexandria at 8:15 a.m. and landed in Lake Charles at 9:46 a.m.

No passengers were injured and the plane landed without incident, according to information from Chennault.

The plane returned to Alexandria Thursday afternoon and the flight to Guatemala will be rescheduled, according to the ICE official.

FlightAware tracking of an immigration flight that left Alexandria International before making an emergency landing at Chennault International.

