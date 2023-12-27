Getting Answers
La. State Rep. elect Steven Jackson discusses what’s next for state

On Dec. 27, Louisiana State Representative Steven Jackson visits KSLA’s cafe to discuss his goals for the new year.
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - What’s next for Louisiana and La. District 1?

On Dec. 27, newly elected, Louisiana State Representative Steven Jackson visited KSLA’s studio to discuss his goals for the new year.

Topics of discussion:

  • Legislative redistricting - On Jan. 15, special sessions will be held to redraw the districts in the state to comply with section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Jackson aims to give more vote recognition to the state’s 33% African American population.
  • Protecting Louisiana’s healthcare corridor - Jackson plans to support the growth of the healthcare corridor by supporting research, education, and the building of an entire healthcare district.
  • Crime special sessions
  • AMTRAK

