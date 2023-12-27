Getting Answers
Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment

Frank Serrato
Frank Serrato(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Former Coffee City mayor Frank Serrato withheld information on a previous arrest and other brushes with law enforcement, in addition to previous jobs, according to a grand jury indictment.

Serrato, 53, of Frankston, was arrested on Friday on six charges of tampering with governmental records. He posted a $900,000 bond the same day.

According to an indictment obtained by KLTV on Tuesday, Serrato defrauded the city of Caney City by making false entries in a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Personal History Statement.

Count 1 of the indictment states Serrato omitted his 2021 employment with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Count 2 states Serrato omitted his 2001 termination of employment from Plainview Police Department.

Count 3 states Serrato omitted 1996 arrest by Jackson, Mich., police for domestic assault and battery.

Count 4 states Serrato omitted questioning by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 in regards to a verbal argument or domestic disturbance.

Count 5 states Serrato omitted that Michigan police were called to his home in 1996.

Count 6 states Serrato omitted that Harris County deputies were called to his home in 2015.

Serrato does not have a court date scheduled, according to online records.

