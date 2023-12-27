Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Former Coffee City mayor Frank Serrato withheld information on a previous arrest and other brushes with law enforcement, in addition to previous jobs, according to a grand jury indictment.
Serrato, 53, of Frankston, was arrested on Friday on six charges of tampering with governmental records. He posted a $900,000 bond the same day.
According to an indictment obtained by KLTV on Tuesday, Serrato defrauded the city of Caney City by making false entries in a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Personal History Statement.
Count 1 of the indictment states Serrato omitted his 2021 employment with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Count 2 states Serrato omitted his 2001 termination of employment from Plainview Police Department.
Count 3 states Serrato omitted 1996 arrest by Jackson, Mich., police for domestic assault and battery.
Count 4 states Serrato omitted questioning by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 in regards to a verbal argument or domestic disturbance.
Count 5 states Serrato omitted that Michigan police were called to his home in 1996.
Count 6 states Serrato omitted that Harris County deputies were called to his home in 2015.
Serrato does not have a court date scheduled, according to online records.
