Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Hospitals owned by private equity firms riskier for patients, study says

FILE - A hospital operating room is shown in this file image.
FILE - A hospital operating room is shown in this file image. A study revealed that, in private equity firm-purchased hospitals, there was a 25% increase in patient complications.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health care is more hazardous for patients at hospitals purchased by private equity firms, financing models designed to make money for investors.

That conclusion comes from a new study published Tuesday in the journal Jama.

The study looked at the rates of 10 serious adverse events associated with medical care at 51 hospitals, before and after they were purchased by private equity firms.

Researchers then compared those results with the rates of the same complications at more than 250 hospitals that were not owned by those entities.

The study revealed that, in those private equity firm-purchased hospitals, there was a 25% increase in patient complications.

The rates of patient falls inside the facility, central line infections and surgical site infections all increased.

The study author said treating fewer patients eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits is one trend the research found.

Previous research has shown cuts to staffing and replacing more highly paid workers with those paid less Is often tied to private equity firm acquisitions.

Those firms have been acquiring large chunks of the U.S. health care delivery system in recent years, including hospitals, nursing homes, behavioral health systems and private physician practices.

Earlier this month, the Senate Budget Committee announced its bipartisan investigation of the impact of private equity purchases on health care facilities.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Kinder Morgan plant in Texarkana, Ark.
Natural gas leak leads to evacuation of about 20 residents in Miller County
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says

Latest News

State Rep.-Elect Steven Jackson shares goals for term
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots
Deepfake photos and videos are created using artificial intelligence
Bossier man jailed for child porn also state’s first to face new deepfake law
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be released from prison