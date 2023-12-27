Getting Answers
Hospital accused of causing man’s death by putting catheter in the wrong place settles family’s lawsuit

The family got hundreds of thousands of dollars after filing a malpractice suit
A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a payout after a lawsuit argued a man died just weeks after going to the hospital.
By Katie Kamin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a settlement after a lawsuit argued a man died just weeks after getting treatment at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The suit alleged the hospital and its staff were negligent and put Irvin Kenly’s catheter in the wrong place, ultimately causing his death in 2017.

The family sued the hospital and one of its doctors for medical malpractice, gross negligence and wrongful death in August of 2019 and received a $900,000 settlement in November of this year.

In the weeks before Kenly’s death at age 27, he suffered from a stroke, paralysis, seizures, a heart attack and other medical issues, as well as several painful treatments and procedures, the lawsuit said.

In November of 2017, Kenly went to Regional Medical Center with nausea and abdominal pain and was found to have diabetic ketoacidosis.

At the direction of the doctor, a nurse tried to put a central line or catheter into Kenly’s external jugular vein, the suit states.

After they tried this multiple times unsuccessfully, the central line was placed incorrectly into an artery, according to the lawsuit.

Staff at the facility didn’t recognize the error, and it was their negligence, inaction and deviation from normal standards of care that caused Kenly’s strokes and ultimately his death, the suit said.

The lawsuit also said his surviving children deserved compensation because of their pain, grief and emotional distress after their father’s suffering and death.

The hospital has not yet returned a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

