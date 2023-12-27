Governor commutes 56 inmates’ sentences; 40 convicted of first- or second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards wanted part of his legacy to be the work he’s done on criminal justice reform. The 56 latest commuted sentences—40 of which were first- or second-degree murder convictions—will contribute to that.

“I started looking into the issue, and I soon found out that three of the murderers had actually already been released,” State Representative Laurie Schlegel said on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Gov. Edwards granted clemency to 56 inmates across the state, meaning those not previously eligible for parole now will be. Representative Schlegel quickly took to social media outraged about the news that 40 of those inmates were given sentences of life without parole, only now to be eligible.

“These are murderers who killed people that are getting their sentences commuted. That’s the facts,” Schlegel added.

But it wasn’t just the governor’s call; he can only grant clemency when recommended by the Louisiana Parole Board. Each case was brought before the board for a public hearing and needed four out of five votes in order to have their sentence commuted. A spokesperson with the governor’s office says many of them had clean disciplinary records while behind bars.

“Well, they were sentenced because they committed murder, and the sentence for first- and second-degree murder is life without the possibility of parole. So, if they want to change the sentencing for people who actually commit murder, then go lobby the legislature to change the laws,” Rep. Schlegel continued.

Some of the inmates were released on community supervision under programs like the parole project, which has certain requirements like additional programming, curfews and proof of employment. Rep. Schlegel says she’s looking forward to the planned special session on crime in February to address the issue for future cases.

“Also, just as a legislator who’s dedicated most of my bills last session to addressing crime and public safety, I’m deeply concerned with all of this,” Rep. Schlegel explained.

The governor’s office says he plans to address all of these commutations in a press conference sometime before the end of his term.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.