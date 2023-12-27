Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Governor commutes 56 inmates’ sentences; 40 convicted of first- or second-degree murder

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic(MGN)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards wanted part of his legacy to be the work he’s done on criminal justice reform. The 56 latest commuted sentences—40 of which were first- or second-degree murder convictions—will contribute to that.

“I started looking into the issue, and I soon found out that three of the murderers had actually already been released,” State Representative Laurie Schlegel said on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Gov. Edwards granted clemency to 56 inmates across the state, meaning those not previously eligible for parole now will be. Representative Schlegel quickly took to social media outraged about the news that 40 of those inmates were given sentences of life without parole, only now to be eligible.

“These are murderers who killed people that are getting their sentences commuted. That’s the facts,” Schlegel added.

But it wasn’t just the governor’s call; he can only grant clemency when recommended by the Louisiana Parole Board. Each case was brought before the board for a public hearing and needed four out of five votes in order to have their sentence commuted. A spokesperson with the governor’s office says many of them had clean disciplinary records while behind bars.

“Well, they were sentenced because they committed murder, and the sentence for first- and second-degree murder is life without the possibility of parole. So, if they want to change the sentencing for people who actually commit murder, then go lobby the legislature to change the laws,” Rep. Schlegel continued.

Some of the inmates were released on community supervision under programs like the parole project, which has certain requirements like additional programming, curfews and proof of employment. Rep. Schlegel says she’s looking forward to the planned special session on crime in February to address the issue for future cases.

“Also, just as a legislator who’s dedicated most of my bills last session to addressing crime and public safety, I’m deeply concerned with all of this,” Rep. Schlegel explained.

The governor’s office says he plans to address all of these commutations in a press conference sometime before the end of his term.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the...
VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Kinder Morgan plant in Texarkana, Ark.
Natural gas leak leads to evacuation of about 20 residents in Miller County
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge
Frank Serrato
Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment
“If you come into the store, we’ve got all these things in here that the decorations you’re...
‘23 holiday sales up but not by as much as ‘22