Fireworks prices down compared to last year, vendor says

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The approach of the new year means the final fireworks sales season of 2023 is well underway.

The operators of Liberty Fireworks say they’ve been open a week at their location on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport and already have had customers from throughout the country.

They also told KSLA News 12 that the prices of fireworks have gone down compared to last year, partly due to a decrease in shipping costs overseas.

Louisiana has issued more than 300 permits for retailers to sell fireworks through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

The state fire marshal’s office encourages you to enjoy public fireworks displays rather than create your own. Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, for example, plans to have a fireworks show as part of its New Year’s Eve festivities. They’ll go off about midnight.

However, if you prefer to buy and use fireworks, the state fire marshal’s office wants you to be knowledgeable and safe when doing so.

Tonight at 6 p.m., hear from a customer from East Texas about their commitment to buying fireworks.

“We advise families to be mindful of whether the stand they are purchasing from has been permitted by this office,” the state fire marshal’s office says. “You can request to see permitting information from any retail fireworks business you patron.”

The state fire marshal encourages you to report any suspicious or illegal fireworks sales by calling toll-free at (800) 256-5452 or by clicking here.

Last year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that fireworks-related injuries are on the rise throughout the country. To avoid becoming part of these statistics, the state fire marshal advises you to:

🧨 Detonate devices at least 200 feet from any structures, vehicles and rubbish

🎆 Never let children light fireworks; instead, provide glow sticks and trinkets as alternatives

🧨 Never use fireworks while impaired

🎆 Light fireworks one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby

🧨 Discard detonated fireworks by wetting them to prevent reignition and not dispose of them in a trash container immediately

“Lastly, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the weather conditions in your area when considering whether to pop your own fireworks,” the state fire marshal’s office says. “Make sure you are aware of any burn bans established and take into account the dryness of your surroundings when choosing a safe location for popping fireworks.”

The statewide burn ban was lifted Nov. 21; however, local burn bans might remain in place in some parishes.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The Louisiana state fire marshal’s office is encouraging everyone to be safe and smart when using and purchasing fireworks ahead of New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.