Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Fireworks prices down compared to last year, vendor says

Be knowledgeable when buying and safe when using fireworks, Louisiana state fire marshal says
The operators of Liberty Fireworks on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport say the...
The operators of Liberty Fireworks on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport say the prices of fireworks have gone down compared to last year, partly due to a decrease in shipping costs overseas. (Source: Gray TV file photo)(kktv)
By Curtis Heyen and Donna Keeya
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The approach of the new year means the final fireworks sales season of 2023 is well underway.

The operators of Liberty Fireworks say they’ve been open a week at their location on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport and already have had customers from throughout the country.

They also told KSLA News 12 that the prices of fireworks have gone down compared to last year, partly due to a decrease in shipping costs overseas.

Louisiana has issued more than 300 permits for retailers to sell fireworks through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

The state fire marshal’s office encourages you to enjoy public fireworks displays rather than create your own. Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, for example, plans to have a fireworks show as part of its New Year’s Eve festivities. They’ll go off about midnight.

However, if you prefer to buy and use fireworks, the state fire marshal’s office wants you to be knowledgeable and safe when doing so.

Tonight at 6 p.m., hear from a customer from East Texas about their commitment to buying fireworks.

“We advise families to be mindful of whether the stand they are purchasing from has been permitted by this office,” the state fire marshal’s office says. “You can request to see permitting information from any retail fireworks business you patron.”

The state fire marshal encourages you to report any suspicious or illegal fireworks sales by calling toll-free at (800) 256-5452 or by clicking here.

Last year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that fireworks-related injuries are on the rise throughout the country. To avoid becoming part of these statistics, the state fire marshal advises you to:

🧨 Detonate devices at least 200 feet from any structures, vehicles and rubbish

🎆 Never let children light fireworks; instead, provide glow sticks and trinkets as alternatives

🧨 Never use fireworks while impaired

🎆 Light fireworks one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby

🧨 Discard detonated fireworks by wetting them to prevent reignition and not dispose of them in a trash container immediately

“Lastly, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the weather conditions in your area when considering whether to pop your own fireworks,” the state fire marshal’s office says. “Make sure you are aware of any burn bans established and take into account the dryness of your surroundings when choosing a safe location for popping fireworks.”

The statewide burn ban was lifted Nov. 21; however, local burn bans might remain in place in some parishes.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The Louisiana state fire marshal’s office is encouraging everyone to be safe and smart when using and purchasing fireworks ahead of New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Kinder Morgan plant in Texarkana, Ark.
Natural gas leak leads to evacuation of about 20 residents in Miller County
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says

Latest News

State Rep.-Elect Steven Jackson shares goals for term
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
SporTran making changes to bus routes, free fare program in 2024
Deepfake photos and videos are created using artificial intelligence
Bossier man jailed for child porn also state’s first to face new deepfake law