East Texas parents face looming daycare closures in 2024

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -As we head into the new year, experts are predicting looming closures of childcare programs in the state, with East Texas being no exception. For many parents, affordability and accessibly are big issues in this strained system.

Since 2020, Texas childcare providers have received more than $4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, money that has helped many centers.

Jaquita Lee, executive director at Tyler Day Nursery, has been working in childcare for decades. She says pandemic relief funding helped their center immensely by allowing them to raise staff wages and offer extra financial assistance to parents. Their center works as a non-profit for families, meaning centers like theirs depend on grants and community donations in order to serve families in the area.

“We actually offered tuition assistance to the parents with some of that funding, and also we actually increased our pay scale for our staff. "

However, pandemic relief expired in September of this year. Executive director Cody Summerville with the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children says this puts centers in a tough spot moving forward.

“Childcare programs are now left trying to figure out what are they going to do,” Summerville said.

According to reports by Summerville’s nonprofit, without any additional state or federal funding, the future of up to 44 percent of childcare centers in the state could be in jeopardy for the upcoming year. These effects would trickle down to families.

“Programs are going to have to raise tuition on families that we know many families can’t afford that tuition already. And they also are having to look at the wages they’re paying their staff,” he said.

Without this support, maintaining competitive wages for staffing becomes a problem. Without proper staffing, centers can’t operate at full capacity. Lee says the biggest effects to parents becomes the waitlist for care. She said that Tyler Day Nursery has a waiting list for each age group from 6 weeks to 5 years old, but added that it’s not because they’re operating at full capacity; it’s because they don’t have enough staff to take care of more children.

“I mean, people are still needing care, but we are at a number that we cannot take any more unless I hire some more staff,” Lee said.

During this year’s legislative session, a $2.3 billion house proposal for childcare was turned down. Summerville says that without additional aid in sight, help has to start locally.

“I encourage, you know, city council, county commissioners, to use this newfound authority to enact local solutions,” he said.

Although 2024 may look strenuous for many centers, Childcare Services Director Rhonda McGrath with Workforce Solutions, East Texas reminds parents they can access childcare scholarships and guidance throughout this time.

“They’re really pretty generous. Typically, we would see, like, a family of four. They could make up to $6,000 a month. So a lot of the people may not realize it, but they are eligible for those services.”

This help could insure a better future for families.

“Once they complete that packet then we work that and we’re able to put them in care, and we just begin the payments on their behalf…” McGrath said.

For more information on childcare scholarships, you can go to Workforce Solution’s online application. There you can submit an application and get more information on their resources.

