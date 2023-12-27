Colder air on the way later today & tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear but not as cold this morning with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. As we head through the day, a dry cold front will quickly sweep in from the northwest ushering in another shot of chilly air. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s behind the front across portions of Arkansas, Oklahoma and northeast Texas. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 50s.

Even colder air will settle in overnight with lows plunging below freezing across the entire region and this chilly weather will linger into Thursday. Highs tomorrow will likely stay in the mid and upper 40s with just a few spots touching 50. Bundle up!

A gradual warming trend will commence on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 50s Friday and nearing 60 by Saturday. Plenty of sunshine will continue both days.

As we approach New Year’s Eve, some forecast models indicate that a fast-moving system could arrive in the ArkLaTex just in time for evening festivities. Right now, it looks like some scattered showers will be possible Sunday evening through early Monday morning but it doesn’t look like a major impact event. There is still lots of uncertainty with this timing and whether we’ll see any rain at all, so stay tuned as we get closer.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

