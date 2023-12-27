Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Colder air on the way later today & tonight

By Matt Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear but not as cold this morning with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. As we head through the day, a dry cold front will quickly sweep in from the northwest ushering in another shot of chilly air. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s behind the front across portions of Arkansas, Oklahoma and northeast Texas. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 50s.

Even colder air will settle in overnight with lows plunging below freezing across the entire region and this chilly weather will linger into Thursday. Highs tomorrow will likely stay in the mid and upper 40s with just a few spots touching 50. Bundle up!

A gradual warming trend will commence on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 50s Friday and nearing 60 by Saturday. Plenty of sunshine will continue both days.

As we approach New Year’s Eve, some forecast models indicate that a fast-moving system could arrive in the ArkLaTex just in time for evening festivities. Right now, it looks like some scattered showers will be possible Sunday evening through early Monday morning but it doesn’t look like a major impact event. There is still lots of uncertainty with this timing and whether we’ll see any rain at all, so stay tuned as we get closer.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Kinder Morgan plant in Texarkana, Ark.
Natural gas leak leads to evacuation of about 20 residents in Miller County
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the...
VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house

Latest News

Colder air on the way
Matt's morning weather update
Mild and sunny Wednesday
Dry and cool into the weekend
Mild and sunny Wednesday
Austin's Tuesday Night Weather Update
Staying cool and dry into the weekend
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update