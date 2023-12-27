Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Cold tonight and cool tomorrow

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Sunny skies all day today and windy conditions across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures rose to the expectation with highs ranging from the upper-40s to the low-60s depending on location. We will likely have clear skies into the evening and overnight hours, allowing for quick cooling after sunset.

Even colder air will settle in overnight with lows plunging below freezing across the entire region and this chilly weather will linger into Thursday. Highs tomorrow will likely stay in the mid and upper 40s with just a few spots touching 50. Bundle up!

A gradual warming trend will commence on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-50s Friday and nearing 60 by Saturday. Plenty of sunshine will continue on both days. As we approach New Year’s Eve, some forecast models indicate that a fast-moving system could arrive in the ArkLaTex just in time for evening festivities. Right now, it looks like some scattered showers will be possible Sunday evening through early Monday morning but it doesn’t look like a major impact event. There is still lots of uncertainty with this timing and whether we’ll see any rain at all, so stay tuned as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Kinder Morgan plant in Texarkana, Ark.
Natural gas leak leads to evacuation of about 20 residents in Miller County
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says

Latest News

Cold tonight and cool tomorrow
Austin's Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
Colder air on the way
Colder air on the way later today & tonight
Colder air on the way
Matt's midday weather update
Colder air on the way
Matt's morning weather update