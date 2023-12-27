Cold tonight and cool tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Sunny skies all day today and windy conditions across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures rose to the expectation with highs ranging from the upper-40s to the low-60s depending on location. We will likely have clear skies into the evening and overnight hours, allowing for quick cooling after sunset.

Even colder air will settle in overnight with lows plunging below freezing across the entire region and this chilly weather will linger into Thursday. Highs tomorrow will likely stay in the mid and upper 40s with just a few spots touching 50. Bundle up!

A gradual warming trend will commence on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-50s Friday and nearing 60 by Saturday. Plenty of sunshine will continue on both days. As we approach New Year’s Eve, some forecast models indicate that a fast-moving system could arrive in the ArkLaTex just in time for evening festivities. Right now, it looks like some scattered showers will be possible Sunday evening through early Monday morning but it doesn’t look like a major impact event. There is still lots of uncertainty with this timing and whether we’ll see any rain at all, so stay tuned as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.