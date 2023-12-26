Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in the Atchafalaya River.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning, December 26.

Law enforcement members responded to a local business in the area of Front Street following a report of a person who fell into the river, authorities said. They added that the woman’s body was later located.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division assisted with the recovery of the woman’s body.

Police said the identity of the woman is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the...
VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Kinder Morgan plant in Texarkana, Ark.
Natural gas leak leads to evacuation of about 20 residents in Miller County
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Governor commutes 56 inmates’ sentences; 40 convicted of first- or second-degree murder