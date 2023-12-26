Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children love their toys; that’s no big surprise. But an East Texas two-year-old has one specific toy truck that gets his motor running, and that’s a trash truck. And that boy runs out to greet the truck, and driver, on pickup days without fail. And the driver recently reciprocated with a gesture of good will.

Lennox has a thing about the whole trash process. From throwing it away to wheeling it outside right through the pickup. His grandmother Lani says she doesn’t have a clue why.

“One day he heard the squeak of the brakes, and he said what’s that?” Lani said. “And so, I don’t know, we opened the door, and he said trash man!”

There has been some unexpected learning from his fascination.

“It’s how we’ve learned the days of the week,” Lani said. “He knows the cycles of when we put them out. He knows the City of Tyler emblem and app. He requests the recycle days.”

James Williams has been driving a trash truck for Tyler for 15 years and picks up Lani’s trash on Mondays and Thursdays.

“You can be in a mood and when you come up the street and see him smiling and waving, it changes,” Williams said. “It brightens your whole day.”

Williams said he believes he knows Lennox’s future career.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be running it though,” Williams said.

Although it was the sound of the truck that attracted Lennox.

“I don’t like loud,” Lennox said.

“You don’t like loud sounds?” Lani asked.

Yeah,” Lennox said.

“Then why do you like the trash men?” Lani asked.

“I like the trash men,” Lennox said.

“Because they’re so nice?”

“Yes. He’s got a beard,” Lennox said.

“He has a beard,” Lani said.

“And he’s bald headed,” Lennox said.

“And he’s bald headed, Lani said.

Lennox has so much personality that James just had to bring him a Christmas gift, which was caught on video by a Ring camera.

“Merry Christmas to you too,” James said.

And yes, it was a trash truck that goes perfectly with his collection. And after a long day of trash removal, Lennox heads for bed, cuddling up next to his toy trash cans.

“I love it, I love it,” James said.

Lani said Lennox says he’s the trash man of the Tyler Children’s Park. He even had his grandmother call the city so Lennox could officially ask for the job. But background checks can take time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.