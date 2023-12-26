Sunny & cool for the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off cold across the ArkLaTex this morning with wake up temperatures near or even below freezing for many areas. As we head through the day, we’ll see tons of sunshine and temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid and upper 50s which is near normal for this time of year.

The rest of the week will be dominated by a northwest flow aloft and this will keep things very dry and quiet but also keep temperatures near or below average on a daily basis. Highs will be in the 50s most days with overnight lows staying cold in the upper 20s and low 30s.

As we approach New Year’s Eve, some forecast models indicate that a fast moving system could arrive in the ArkLaTex just in time for evening festivities. Right now, it looks like some scattered showers will be possible Sunday evening through early Monday morning but it doesn’t look like a major impact event. There is still lots of uncertainty with the timing of this and whether we’ll see any rain at all so stay tuned as we get closer.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

