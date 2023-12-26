McNeese Alumni Association audits reveal new estimates of how much former employee stole

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Audit reports of the McNeese Alumni Association released last week show how much a former employee is estimated to have stolen from the organization in 2022 and 2021.

Previous reports estimated Stephanie Clark, the association’s former associate director, stole a total of $208,265 from the organization.

Clark stole $50,159, in 2021, and $158,106, in 2022, according to audit reports from 2023, 2022, and 2021, released Dec. 22, 2023, by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

The audits all say, however, that the totals are estimates.

“The total unauthorized and misuse of financial assets is an estimate subject to change in the near term and the final alleged loss has not yet been determined.”

Clark pleaded guilty on Sept. 21, 2023, paying back $125,000 that day. Sentencing and a restitution hearing are set for Jan. 17, 2024.

Included below are the summaries of events from each year’s report:

2023

DIVERSION:  During the fiscal years ending June 30, 2021 and 2022, the Association incurred an unauthorized and misuse of financial assets by a former employee serving the Association. While the total amount of the unauthorized and misuse is unknown at the financial statement date, the amount currently in question that was incurred during these fiscal years is estimated to total $208,265. During the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, the Association received a $125,000 repayment from the former employee that was related to the unauthorized and misuse of assets. The total unauthorized and misuse of financial assets is an estimate subject to change in the near term and the final alleged loss has not yet been determined.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT: The Association evaluated its June 30, 2023 financial statements for subsequent events through the date of the audit report, the date the financial statements were available to be issued. The Association is not aware of any subsequent events which would require recognition or disclosure in the financial statements.

2022

ALLEDGED DIVERSION: The Association incurred an alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets by a former employee serving the Association. While the total amount of the alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse is unknown at the financial statement date, the amount currently in question that was incurred during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 is estimated to total $158,106. The estimated alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse under investigation that was incurred in the previous fiscal year is estimated to total $50,159. The total amount of alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets under investigation is estimated to total $208,265. The total alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets is an estimate subject to change in the near term and the final alleged loss has not yet been determined.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT: The Association evaluated its June 30, 2022 financial statements for subsequent events through the date of the audit report, the date the financial statements were available to be issued. The Association is not aware of any subsequent events which would require recognition or disclosure in the financial statements.

2021

ALLEDGED DIVERSION AND SUBSEQUENT EVENT: The Association incurred an alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets by a former employee serving the Association. While the total amount of the alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse is unknown at the financial statement date, the amount currently in question that was incurred during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 is estimated to total $50,159.

The Association evaluated its June 30, 2021 financial statements for subsequent events through the date of the audit report, the date the financial statements were available to be issued. The estimated alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse under investigation that was incurred in the subsequent fiscal year is estimated to total $158,106. The total amount of alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets under investigation is estimated to total $208,265. The total alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets is an estimate subject to change in the near term and the final alleged loss has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The incident happened in the 300 block of Texas Street.

Crime

Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)

Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Harkrider remains out of jail on a personal recognizance bond.

Crime

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic

Governor commutes 56 inmates’ sentences; 40 convicted of first- or second-degree murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Rosato
Governor John Bel Edwards wanted part of his legacy to be the work he’s done on criminal justice reform. The 56 latest commuted sentences—40 of which were first- or second-degree murder convictions—will contribute to that.

Crime

Frank Serrato

Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Awtrey
Former Coffee City mayor Frank Serrato withheld information on a previous arrest and other brushes with law enforcement, in addition to previous jobs, according to a grand jury indictment.

News

“If you come into the store, we’ve got all these things in here that the decorations you’re...

‘23 holiday sales up but not by as much as ‘22

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Donna Keeya
While sales are down a bit from last year, they still are feeling good about their business, one ArkLaTex store manager says

Latest News

Consumer

BBB releases tips for holiday returns and exchanges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alece Courville
Experts with the Better Business Bureau are offering tips to help people better deal with holiday returns.

Community

Recycle your Christmas tree & build homes for Bossier fish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daffney Dawson and Donna Keeya
Help build habitats in Bossier lakes!

News

Keep Bossier Beautiful is collecting Christmas trees to help build fish habitats in Bossier...

Recycle your Christmas tree to help build homes for Bossier fish

Updated: 3 hours ago
Keep Bossier Beautiful is collecting Christmas trees to help build fish habitats in Bossier lakes.

News

Local businesses said they are optimistic about sales and look forward to 2024.

Some Shreveport-Bossier businesses feeling good after Christmas sales

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local businesses said they are optimistic about sales and look forward to 2024.

Crime

Talvis Keller, 23, is wanted on an accusation of second-degree murder, in connection with a...

JPSO says domestic dispute led to fatal Christmas night shooting in Harvey, suspect at large

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Welty
The agency said Talvis Keller, 23, is wanted for second-degree murder

Education

GSU Administration

Grambling State to open childcare development center in spring 2024

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By De’Vante Martin
GSU received the Child-Care Access Means Parents in School Grant from the U.S. Department of Education and money from the grant will be used over the next four years for the Child Development Center.