Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches police responded to reports of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Texas Street.

Upon arrival, officers were told that the gunshot victim, 23-year-old Marcus Sowell, was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by a personal vehicle. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, please contact police at (318) 352-8101 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

