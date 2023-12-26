Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches police responded to reports of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Texas Street.

Upon arrival, officers were told that the gunshot victim, 23-year-old Marcus Sowell, was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by a personal vehicle. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, please contact police at (318) 352-8101 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.