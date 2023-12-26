Getting Answers
JPSO says domestic dispute led to fatal Christmas night shooting in Harvey, suspect captured

By Chris Welty
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A domestic dispute turned deadly Christmas night in Harvey.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (Dec. 26) identified 23-year-old Talvis Keller as a suspect wanted for second-degree murder. The Sheriff’s Office says Keller shot a man at the Westchase Apartments on Manhattan Boulevard.

The Gretna Police Department told Fox 8 its officers assisted JPSO in arresting Keller on Tuesday night at the Oasis Motel, along Westbank Expressway in the city.

A woman who asked Fox 8 not to identify her said she has lived in the Westchase complex for nine years and has slowly seen an uptick in crime.

“It’s heartbreaking. It really is heartbreaking,” the woman said.

Our source said the suspect was at his girlfriend’s apartment with his kids and refused to leave. According to the woman, Keller’s girlfriend called her dad to help get Keller out of her apartment. When the girlfriend’s father arrived, that’s when multiple shots were heard.

“They arguing and arguing, and then I hear, ‘Pow, pow!’ We’ve got to come to some kind of solution for this murdering, because it doesn’t make sense. Both families are going to suffer,” a resident said.

So far, JPSO has not identified the victim nor shared how old he is. A spokesperson said it took about five minutes for deputies to respond. When deputies arrived, they found the victim on the apartment floor where he was pronounced dead.

“Maybe, just maybe, God will get a little lean on us and all of this confusion and this devilish stuff in the world will stop,” the woman said.

Anyone who knows Keller’s whereabouts is urged to call the JPSO or Crimestoppers (504) 822-1111.

