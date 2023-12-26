Henderson County family loses home in Christmas Eve fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation and a family has lost its home following a fire Sunday afternoon.

Payne Springs VFD was alerted to a fire in the Bandera Bay subdivision at 2:50 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming through the wall.

A family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire. (Payne Springs VFD)

Crews were able to make an interior attack to quckly knock down the kitchen fire. The house suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross arrived to assist the family. One resident was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation as he saved animals prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Gun Barrel City and Eustace VFDs assisted.

John Hutson said the power had gone out at the home while they were making lunch. They then left the home to run errands and got an alert the power was back. When the family returned, they found the house on fire.

Hutson said he was able to rescue two dogs out of the home immediately but had to climb through a bedroom window to save a cat.

Hutson also managed to save some of the Christmas presents before the fire took over the house.

“At that point we knew that I couldn’t go back in again. The smoke was just, it was far too bad. I probably shouldn’t have went in to start with but I just, I couldn’t not go in to rescue our animals.” said Hutson.

A cause has not officially been determined. but the Payne Springs Fire Chief, Adam Robinson tells us it’s clear the fire had started in the stove area of the kitchen.

Officials are considering it a total loss due to the amount of heavy smoke and water damage.

“It was a pretty hard hit for Christmas Eve. We had plans today for a lot of family and friends to come over and have Christmas dinner.” said Hutson, “We’re glad we’re all okay. That’s the main thing right now. And then from here, we’re staying in a motel for right now until we get some things figured out.”

A relative of the family has started a GoFundMe campaign.

