Gas leak leads to temporary evacuation in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Residents are now returning home after an early morning evacuation happened near the Kinder Morgan plant on Joey Lane.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., officials say a pressure release valve came off of a major pipeline and remained open. According to emergency management, around 20 residents were asked to evacuate.

Plant workers have since closed the pipe and gave an all-clear for residents at around 8 a.m.

