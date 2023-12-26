Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Gas leak leads to temporary evacuation in Miller County

Kinder Morgan plant in Texarkana, Ark.
Kinder Morgan plant in Texarkana, Ark.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Residents are now returning home after an early morning evacuation happened near the Kinder Morgan plant on Joey Lane.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., officials say a pressure release valve came off of a major pipeline and remained open. According to emergency management, around 20 residents were asked to evacuate.

Plant workers have since closed the pipe and gave an all-clear for residents at around 8 a.m.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the...
VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house
Before the Flying Grinch makes his way to Southwest Louisiana tomorrow, he flew over Vidrine,...
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines
Sunny and mild tomorrow
Dry and cooler all this week
On Dec. 23, 2023, a man was shot dead in the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in Shreveport.
Man killed in Shreveport shooting just 2 days before Christmas

Latest News

Before the Flying Grinch makes his way to Southwest Louisiana tomorrow, he flew over Vidrine,...
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines
Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
First United Methodist Church provided Christmas meals and gifts to those in need.
Hundreds fed, given gifts at ‘Love Feast’
Governor John bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards addressed Louisiana on Christmas day...
Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna give final Christmas address