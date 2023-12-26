Getting Answers
Dry and cool into the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Not much changes as we continue through the rest of this short week. Sunny skies and dry conditions are the likelihood and that was the case this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid and upper-50s. Tonight we will see temperatures drop to the mid to upper-30s.

The rest of the week will be dominated by a northwest flow aloft, which will keep things very dry and quiet but also keep temperatures near or below average daily. Highs will be in the 50s most days with overnight lows staying cold in the upper-20s and low-30s.

As we approach New Year’s Eve, some forecast models indicate that a fast-moving system could arrive in the ArkLaTex just in time for evening festivities. Right now, it looks like some scattered showers will be possible Sunday evening through early Monday morning but it doesn’t look like a major impact event. There is still lots of uncertainty with this timing and whether we’ll see any rain at all, so stay tuned as we get closer.

