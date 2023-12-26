Coushatta woman dies following vehicle accident on Nelson Road

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Coushatta woman has died following a December 22 vehicle accident at the Nelson Road and West Lincoln Road intersection in Lake Charles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the two-vehicle crash occurred when a southbound truck ran the stop sign on Lincoln Road and struck an SUV that was traveling east.

Jessica R. Tarver, the 34-year-old passenger in the truck, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital out of town to receive treatment.

The fatality is under investigation. A toxicology report was conducted on the driver of the truck, though authorities currently do not believe that intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the truck was cited for a stop sign violation.

