Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Broaddus man killed after driver hits tree

Texas Police Lights
Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Broaddus man who was the passenger in a vehicle died after the driver hit a tree near U.S. 96 in Sabine County Sunday night.

Richard Dominey, 54, died on the scene, which was on FM 201, at the intersection of U.S. 96. The wreck occurred at 7:25 p.m.

According to the crash report, John Sullivan, 60, was driving a 2005 Chevy SUV west on FM 201. He failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled across U.S. 96 and into a wooded area, where he struck a tree.

Sullivan and two passengers were treated for injuries at a Sabine County hospital.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the...
VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Kinder Morgan plant in Texarkana, Ark.
Natural gas leak leads to evacuation of about 20 residents in Miller County
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Governor commutes 56 inmates’ sentences; 40 convicted of first- or second-degree murder