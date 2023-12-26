Arch Manning was always staying at Texas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the last two months, I’ve been asked numerous times if Arch Manning was going to transfer out of Texas after one season.

And every single time I answered, there’s zero chance he’s leaving.

So what prompted these questions?

Starter Quinn Ewers got injured during the season, and Maalik Murphy not Manning became the starter. Murphy would be QB1 for BYU and Kansas State games.

Ewers returned, leading the Longhorns to a College Football Playoff berth. Reports also came out that Ewers would stay another season.

Ewers back in 2024, Murphy started in front of Arch. The group think was, Manning is going to transfer.

I always said it was Murphy that would transfer, not Arch. The amount of time and effort Cooper and Ellen Manning, his parents, and Arch put into picking Texas, there was no chance they were leaving after one year.

So what happened next?

Murphy transferred to Duke, and Manning is headed to New Orleans as the backup against Washington.

Another reason he’s staying, little brother Heid is enrolling this fall in Austin. Arch can’t miss a chance to not only start one day for the Longhorns, but do it with his brother in the house.

