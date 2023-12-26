APSO searching for escapee from DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville.

Joseph T. Ewing, 20, of Cottonport, escaped on December 25. APSO said that he battered and overpowered a Correctional Officer at the doorway where the officer was entering the jail.

APSO, Louisiana Department of Corrections / Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and other local police agencies responded to assist in locating the escapee. Tracking K9s are also on the ground helping the search efforts.

Ewing’s charges include one count each for aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, theft and simple burglary.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks anyone with information or observing suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO at 318-253-4000 or 911 for an emergency. Residents in the area are advised to take the extra precautions of locking their vehicles and homes.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.