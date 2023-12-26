Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Advice on reselling your unwanted items

U.S. resale market worth over $39 Billion in 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A lucky thrift store shopper recently resold a vase purchased for $3.99 for $107,000, realizing the dream of turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

People looking to clear clutter from their homes by selling their unwanted items may also be able to profit off their discards. But to maximize potential, a little research can go a long way, according to NerdWallet.

They shared several tips for selling personal items:

Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly – but they typically aren’t.

Sellers with unknown or interesting items may want to get an expert opinion. They can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers.

Visit auction sites like eBay to see what similar items have sold for.

For China, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try a resale company such as Replacements Ltd. – a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.

Books collecting dust can be sold on sites like Biblio.com – a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.

Lastly, don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace where items can be sold locally.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the...
VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Before the Flying Grinch makes his way to Southwest Louisiana tomorrow, he flew over Vidrine,...
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines

Latest News

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches parking lot
Advice on selling your unwanted items
This December, federal authorities reported a seven-day average of more than 9,600 migrant...
Migrant crisis puts pressure on border officials
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew