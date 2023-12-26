‘23 holiday sales up but not by as much as ‘22

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Holiday sales from November to Christmas Eve climbed this year, according to Mastercard Spending Pulse.

But while this year’s sales climbed by 3.1%, that’s still less than last year’s 7.6% increase.

Christmas may be over, but shopping continues in the ArkLaTex.

Local businesses said they are optimistic about sales and look forward to 2024.

The store manager for Ellis Home and Garden on Airline Drive in Bossier City said while sales are down a bit from last year, they still are feeling good about their business.

Their brick-and-mortar location provides shoppers with an experience they cannot get online, Tony Thornton said.

“If you come into the store, we’ve got all these things in here that the decorations you’re going to see and the very talented people, that we get to do things differently than big corporate, big-box does,” he said. “We get to do these displays, and these people get to use their talents and creativity to set these displays, which sets us apart from everybody else.”

Ellis Home and Garden is selling discounted holiday merchandise and also has begun selling Mardi Gras products.

Shopping in person at their stores helps keep their business going, Thornton said.

“I would say I know a lot of people like to shop from home on Amazon. But being a family-run business, we employ about 20 people here, about over 100 people companywide. So I would say if you could come in here and shop local, a local family-run business, so we can keep our employees working.”

