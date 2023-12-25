Getting Answers
VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house

A family in Minden, La. was woken up early Christmas morning by a car smashing into the front of their home.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A family in Minden got a rude awakening early Christmas morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 25, a family was woken up by a car crashing into the front of their house, which is off Highway 80 in Minden. The crash was captured on video by the family’s Nest camera. It appears someone hit their neighbor’s car, which was then pushed into the front of their house.

The car narrowly missed hitting the family’s own car as well.

The homeowner says the driver who caused the wreck was in a white Jeep, and that they left the scene. She also says nobody was hurt, but that her neighbor’s SUV was totaled.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

