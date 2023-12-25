Getting Answers
Tubbs Hardware serving Christmas meals to Bossier law enforcement

By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s no secret that some people have to work on Christmas Day.

First responding and medical professions are the most common careers to keep people busy on the holiday. Tubbs Hardware & Rental is helping ensure law enforcement in Bossier Parish gets a good meal!

Starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, prepared meals will be available for any on-duty Bossier police officer, sheriff’s deputy and Troop G member.

This year marks a decade of Tubbs serving the men and women in blue in Bossier Parish. Last year, more than 100 meals were served to law enforcement.

