‘Try something new’: Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love

A Minneapolis woman is taking a novel approach to dating by using Christmas cards to meet men. (SOURCE: WCCO, HINGE, BUMBLE, TIKTOK, CNN)
By WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – A single Minneapolis woman has had it with the usual ways of meeting men.

Just in time for the holidays, Julia McClellan decided to try a new approach using Christmas cards.

The 27-year-old has tried her luck using Tinder and Bumble, but found they were just not for her.

“I know I’m not the only one that had an extraordinarily terrible year on the dating apps,” she said.

What might appear as a traditional Christmas card featuring McClellan’s pup, Suzie, has an additional message.

“It says, ‘Are you seeing this on my friend’s fridge? Are you a single male between the ages of 25 and 35? Hi, I’m Julia,’” McClellan said.

McClellan said she was inspired to change up her dating efforts because she works in marketing and has to come up with creative ways to get a message out.

“And so I thought I haven’t done that in my dating life. And the dating apps weren’t super fun this year, so why not?” she said.

She said she has some dating horror stories. After posting to TikTok, she said a few people have slid into her DMs.

For McClellan, she said her newfound efforts are about breaking out of her comfort zone to ring in 2024.

“It’s fun energy going into the new year doing something like this, try something new, you know. You’ve got to try something new in the new year,” she said.

McClellan said this is her first year sending out Christmas cards. She’s sent one to 15 different friends and family members.

She said she’s looking to date someone goal-oriented who loves to travel and has a strong faith.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

