Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say attacked a child outside of a food truck.

On December 20, officers responded to a disturbance call at a food truck located on Summer Avenue.

When police arrived, they were informed that the owner of the food truck and his son were closing when they noticed a suspicious man circling the truck.

The man, Jason Fraser, then approached the owner’s young son and began punching and kicking him demanding him to “open the f*cking door.”

Police say that the owner and another witness came to the son’s rescue and Fraser began attacking them as well.

The owner’s son suffered bruising to his chest from the attack.

Fraser was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for assault and child abuse.

