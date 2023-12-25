Getting Answers
Hundreds fed, given gifts at 'Love Feast'

First United Methodist Church fed hundreds of people on Christmas Day as part of its annual "Love Feast" event.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Community members were fed a Christmas meal at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport.

The “Love Feast” included a full meal, coats, gifts, knitted items, and toys for those with children. The church has been putting on this meal for the last 50 years to let others know they are loved.

First United Methodist Church provided Christmas meals and gifts to those in need.
First United Methodist Church provided Christmas meals and gifts to those in need.
Silver Star donated around 25 to 30 turkeys to ensure everyone was fed!

