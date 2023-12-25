Dry and cooler all this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday and Merry Christmas! Northwesterly flow has replaced the southern breeze we saw over the weekend and the cooler temperatures have set in here in the ArkLaTex. A lot of the cloud cover that we expected to leave has held on into the afternoon hours. Temperatures rose this afternoon into the mid and upper-50s. Tonight, skies will clear out more with lows dropping to the low to mid-30s. Frost will be likely overnight.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A fairly typical day for late December in the ArkLaTex.

The rest of the week will be dominated by a northwest flow aloft and this will keep things very dry and quiet but also keep temperatures near or below average on a daily basis. Highs will be in the 50s most days with overnight lows staying cold in the upper 20s and low 30s.

