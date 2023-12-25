Getting Answers
Breezy & much cooler for this Christmas Day

By Matt Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas! The cold front that brought the rain to the region on Sunday has moved east with drier air quickly moving in behind it. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day but it will also be much cooler with highs only reaching the mid 50. A gusty northwest breeze at 10-20 mph will make it feel quite chilly at times. Even colder air arrives tonight with temperatures plunging into the upper 20s and low 30s. Bundle up!

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A fairly typical day for late December in the ArkLaTex.

The rest of the week will be dominated by a northwest flow aloft and this will keep things very dry and quiet but also keep temperatures near or below average on a daily basis. Highs will be in the 50s most days with overnight lows staying cold in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Have a great day and a very Merry Christmas!

-Matt Jones

